Mumbai: Taking to her Instagram handle, Tennis player Sania Mirza penned down a heartwarming note for her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik. Shoaib turns a year older today (1 February), and to mark his special day, his better half also posted a love-filled picture.

The picture sees the birthday boy donning black pants and a bright coloured T-shirt while Sania is seen prettily wrapped in a printed outfit. The two are seen lovingly hugging each other while posing for the lens. Shoaib and Sania certainly make for an adorable couple.

While wishing her husband on his birthday, Sania also humorously raised a couple of questions. Her note reads, “Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without May you have the best year ,month and day with lots of love,laughter and success ..

ps- I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say – is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram?

Ok. Love you . Bye @realshoaibmalik”

We wish Shoaib a very happy birthday!

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010. The couple is blessed with a son.