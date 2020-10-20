Puri: The Puri district administration has started a sanitation drive at the Swargadwara crematorium Tuesday. The move came about after a decision was taken to allow people from other district to enter the crematorium to conduct the last rites of the deceased. Fire brigade personnel are carrying out the sanitisation drive on a regular basis.

The decision to allow people from other districts to enter the crematorium was taken Monday. Earlier those coming to conduct the last rites of the deceased were not allowed to enter the crematorium.

However, even though the restrictions have been lifted, District Collector Balwant Singh has said that at any point of time only 20 people will be allowed inside the crematorium. Wearing of masks, social distancing and using of hand sanitisers have been made mandatory within the crematorium.

It should also be stated that people who have died due to the COVID-19 virus will have to cremated elsewhere.

PNN