New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt Monday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) here in connection with the controversy over the song ‘Sarke Chunar’ from his film KD: The Devil.

The hearing concerns complaints about the song, which has drawn criticism for its content. Dutt attended the proceedings as part of the inquiry initiated by the commission.

The song, which sparked outrage on social media, appears to have been removed from YouTube, although it was widely played and shared across various platforms.