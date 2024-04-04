Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra recently went on a vacation to Thailand to unwind herself after a hectic work schedule.
Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared some glimpses of her vacation.
In one picture, she was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini.
Sanya was also seen getting indulged in Thai boxing, famously called Muay Thai. There is also a glimpse of yummy food.
The video shared by the diva surely took her fans back to Sanya’s days in Dangal.
The post is captioned with a sun emoji.
One fan commented: “Lethal”, while the other user said: “you are flawlessly good Sanya”.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.