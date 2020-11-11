Mumbai: Haryana’s famous dancer, Bigg Boss 11 fame and new mother Sapna Choudhary has shed her post-pregnancy weight and is back to business. The gorgeous actress is always in news for her personal life.

Sapna shared photos with her husband Veer Sahu for the first time on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Now Sapna has posted her glamorous pictures. Sapna did a recent photoshoot, where she wore a turquoise coloured metallic lipstick and glittery white eyeliners. What makes this look unique is her cute two hair buns with strands of hair falling on her face from both sides.

Sapna Choudhary wore a white pantsuit with frills on her entire sleeves and paired it with a heart-shaped silver belt. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant shared these pictures on her Instagram account and thanked her team for the “creative concept and styling.”

This was the first photo shoot of the glamorous Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna after becoming a mother. She looks fit. Her fans are very fond of these pictures and it garnered more than 80,000 likes.

Sapna tied the knot with Veer Sahu in a private ceremony and doesn’t like to make her personal life public. She shared a picture with her husband for the first time on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Significantly, Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu decided to marry after dating each other for almost four years. Both had secretly married the court in January 2020. However, earlier the news of their engagement also surfaced in the media.

View this post on Instagram Happy karva chauth……..🌝 A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Nov 4, 2020 at 8:38am PST

After marriage, Sapna’s sister Shivani had told that both Veer and Sapna wanted to share this happiness with their fans but due to the death of a close relative, both could not tell this. Now both have a son.

Sapna Choudhary achieved fandom through the popular chartbuster, ‘Teri Aankhon Ka Yo Kajal’, and did several music videos such as ‘Desi Desi Na Bolya Kar Chori Ae’ and other hit Haryanvi music videos.

It was her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house that made her more popular.