New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Monday urged the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to consider setting up of a plastic park at Balasore and said that an adequate support system including land is available for the same.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the BJP MP said that Balasore is a town with a significant presence of plastic and related industries. According to an assessment made by the North Odisha Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sarangi said that more than a hundred MSME units in the plastic sector are located in Balasore and most of the units are successful.

“The Centre has set up the CIPET centre at Balasore for imparting training and incubation of plastic industries. The need for a plastic park is felt in Balasore for better leveraging of potential in the plastic sector. The plastic park can create the right ecosystem for the plastic sector to grow and excel, contributing to the growth of the economy of the region, state and the country,” Sarangi said.