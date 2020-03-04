New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Wednesday, asked the people to leave the country if they have no respect for the Supreme Court and the Parliament.

Sarangi also lambasted the people who are protesting at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi against CAA and said they are inclined to those who want to separate the northeast part of the country.

“Those who do not have respect for this motherland, Parliament and Supreme Court, have no right to stay here,” said the MSME minister.

“Shaheen Bagh people are inclined to such kind people who want to separate

northeast province of the country. Despite knowing this, many political leaders are supporting these protesters. The CAA is justice to those against whom injustice was meted out in 1947,” said Sarangi.

The Union Minister’s response came on a statement made by activist Harsh Mander, who allegedly said that he had asked the people to take to the streets against the CAA and that secularism cannot be expected from the SC.

He further said, “Our nation was divided by some vested interests. The nation was betrayed.”

“The people who divided the country call themselves secular and those who sacrificed their lives for unity and integrity of the nation are termed as fanatics. This is very unfortunate,” he added.

Significantly, the Union minister also criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for remarks over coronavirus where she categorically said that the Centre is trying to divert the CAA issue by raking up coronavirus and that people in Delhi died due to riots, not due to coronavirus.

“It’s unfortunate that a CM like Mamata Bannerjee is passing such comments on such a grave issue like nCoV. When people are dying all over the world, this kind of a statement is not accepted from a CM. No one can hide the truth for a long time. Some people can be cheated for all the time, all people can be cheated for some time but all people can not be cheated for all the time,” Sarangi said.