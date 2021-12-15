Sanaa: Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on a military camp controlled by the Houthi militia in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, reports said.

The airstrikes hit al-Hafa camp late Tuesday night in the eastern part of Sanaa, reported Xinhua news agency, citing the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Powerful explosions could be heard across the city following the airstrikes, the report said without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the coalition said in a statement reported by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the airstrikes destroyed two caves and four underground warehouses used by the Houthi militia for storing “ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones”.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities.

In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.

IANS