Bhubaneswar: Australian food-tech platform Saveful was launched here Wednesday, marking its entry into the Indian market with an AI-driven app aimed at reducing household food waste and rising grocery costs.

Launched in collaboration with Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM)—the national hub for Saveful’s India rollout—the app helps households plan meals using existing kitchen ingredients while tracking financial and environmental savings.

Speaking on the occasion, University Vice Chancellor Supriya Pattanayak said the initiative aligns with the university’s commitment to sustainability and the circular economy.

She described Saveful as more than a digital tool, calling it a practical extension of the university’s Zero Waste Campus philosophy that empowers students and communities to practise responsible consumption in daily life.

Co-Founder and CEO of Saveful, Kim McDonnell, said India is a key market in the platform’s global expansion.

She noted that launching Saveful in Bhubaneswar with Centurion University would help drive community-led change while delivering tangible economic and environmental benefits to households.

Under the partnership, Saveful will be rolled out across Centurion University campuses and integrated into community outreach programmes in and around Bhubaneswar.

Users will be able to track food savings, cost reductions and environmental impact through a personalised dashboard