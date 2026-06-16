New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Coming to the aid of a visually impaired man and his 80-year-old mother living in abject poverty, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Odisha government to ensure all social security benefits and basic amenities are provided to them.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana, in a suo motu case registered based on media reports, passed a slew of directions for ensuring social security to Japa Bhue and his elderly mother Radhika Bhue.

Directing a compliance report on the welfare measures provided to them, the top court sought the response of the Odisha government.

Radhika Bhue and her visually impaired son, Japa Bhue, reside in the Subarnapur district of Odisha. Her son has been blind since birth and is dependent on his mother for daily needs.

According to media reports, following the death of the father, the family’s financial condition has worsened. The mother and son live in a dilapidated structure that also serves as their kitchen, bedroom and living space.

The top court said, “We are, however, concerned about the sustenance and the dignified life of Japa Bhue, who is blind by birth, and his mother Radhika Bhue. The State of Odisha and its authorities are directed to ensure that all basic amenities are made available to them till further orders.”

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the Odisha government said that a dwelling unit had reportedly been allotted to them besides elderly pension to the mother and disability pension.

The bench said the focus of the court was whether the welfare schemes of the state translated into a dignified living of those in need.

“We are concerned with whether a life with dignity can be granted to Radhika Bhue and his visually impaired son,” CJI Kant told the counsel for the state.

The bench also sought to know from the state government about the social security measures available to both the mother and son.

“We shall be apprised as to whether she (Radhika Bhue) is receiving any old-age pension and what social security benefits, if any, are being extended to her. We shall also be apprised of the social security benefits being provided to the specially abled person,” it said.

The bench directed that Japa Bhue be inducted as a paralegal volunteer and paid an uninterrupted honorarium, not less than the minimum wages prescribed under law.

It observed that Japa Bhue could assist other persons with disabilities in understanding their legal rights and entitlements under the welfare schemes of the state and the Centre.

For assessing the ground-level situation, the bench ordered the Member Secretary of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority to personally interact with the family and visit them.

“The member secretary, Odisha State Legal Services Authority, shall personally interact with Radhika Bhue and her visually impaired son and ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for them,” it ordered.

It said that the State Legal Services Authority has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report detailing the family’s living conditions, welfare entitlements and any further support required.

The report to be submitted in the top court must also indicate whether the mother is entitled to a separate dwelling unit under any applicable housing scheme, it said.

The top court listed the matter in the third week of July and directed the state government to ensure compliance of its directions.

PTI