New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on the demolition drive being carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers in the Jahangirpuri area, where communal clashes broke out on Hanuman Jayanti.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

Dave said there is something serious that requires the top court’s immediate intervention. “Completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered in the Jahangirpuri area…with no notice to anybody,” said Dave.

He further submitted that the authorities were supposed to give at least five-six days’ notice to the people. Dave said it was supposed to start at 2 pm but they started the demolition at 9 a.m. knowing that the matter will be mentioned before the court.

The Chief Justice directed status quo on the demolition drive and agreed to list the matter for hearing Thursday before an appropriate bench.