New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of the non-availability of mid-day meals to children as schools in many parts of the country have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the states and union territories asking them how children were being provided mid-day meals amid the shutdown of schools.

Schools in Delhi-NCR and many other states are closed till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI