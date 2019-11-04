New Delhi: The Supreme Court passed an interim order in the Jagannath temple matter Monday.

A bench headed by Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee gave around 22 directions in the interim order.

The apex court asked the state government to build effluent treatment plants at the Jagannath temple. The bench asked the State government to build shelters for 60,000 devotees in association with the temple administration.

The court will give around Rs 6.5 crore to build a school and directed the temple administration to provide land for the project. The court directed the state government to submit affidavit giving details of properties of Jagannath temple across the country.

The bench also directed the temple administration to ensure that there won’t be any misbehavior with women and incidents like snatching and pick-pocketing should be kept under check.

The bench then asked the temple administration to ensure that all rituals be held according to the tradition and practices and that the state government and court will not interfere in this.

The bench further directed that there should be a permanent administrator for the temple.

The temple managing committee had proposed the creation of a sub-committee for the development and revival of ancient mutts (monasteries) in September. The Puri district administration carried out an eviction drive in the area close to the temple in which some mutts were demolished.

The managing committee decided to approach the state government with five developmental projects including demarcation of chariot path or ‘Ratha Dana’ as heritage corridor.

The other development projects are a park at Jagannath Ballav, peripheral development of the Jagannath temple, development of Gundicha temple and a model gurukul for the training of servitors.

