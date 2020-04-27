New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought Union government’s response to a petition seeking safe movement of migrant workers to their native places and if there is any proposal in this regard.

A three-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices NV Ramana, SK Kaul and BR Gavai sought the Centre’s response within a week.

Highlighting the plight of migrant workers, the advocate appearing for the petitioner, Prashant Bhushan, submitted to the court that the government is not enforcing the fundamental rights of people. He pleaded the court to enforce fundamental rights of the workers. Bhushan also argued that the court must protect the rights of these people.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the Union government is doing its level best to protect the rights of the migrant workers and other people. He also submitted that allowing migration from cities to villages shall destroy the very purpose of preventive measures as there were very high chances of people in rural areas being infected.

Significantly, the petitioner pleaded in the court that the migrant workers must be allowed to go back to their homes after being tested negative for coronavirus.

The fundamental rights of the migrant workers as enshrined under Article 19(1) (d) (right to move freely throughout the territory of India, Article 19 (1) (e) of the Constitution (right to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India) are being attacked by not providing opportunity to the workers to go to their places,” the petitioner stated.

The petitioner also sought directions to the Union government and the states to arrange for their safe travel to their native places.