Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested four cyber fraudsters from Gujarat on the charges of duping a person from Bhubaneswar of Rs 60 lakh through online trading scam, said a crime branch official Tuesday.

The accused persons were identified as Fakir Alfazsha Bismillasha (20), Ahmad Khan Sardar Khan Baloch (38), Shaikh Huma Parvin Rafiq (27), and her husband Rafiq Abdul Majeed Shaikh. All the accused persons hail from the Fatehwadi area of Ahmedabad district in Gujarat.

“On November 4, 2023, the complainant who is from Bhubaneswar, fell prey to a Cyber Crime syndicate who enticed him on the pretext of investment in Online Trading and in that process, within a span of about 20 days, extracted around Rs 60 lakh from him,” informed the official.

The victim lodged a complaint with the crime branch on November 26, 2023.

“The investigating team came to know that these fraudsters are located in Gujarat. The team then proceeded to Ahmedabad and with the support of the Crime Branch of Gujarat Police arrested these fraudsters from Fatewadi,” the official added.

The accused persons were produced before the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar here May 1. Later, the court also sent the accused on a three-day police remand as per the request of the crime branch team.

IANS