Cuttack: A court in Odisha’s Cuttack Tuesday acquitted Abdur Rehman, who was arrested over alleged links with terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), citing lack of sufficient evidence.

The District and Sessions Judge Court pronounced verdict after the final hearing in the sedition case investigated by the Odisha Crime Branch, bringing a major twist in the long-running legal battle.

Rehman was arrested December 16, 2015, from Paschimakachha village near Cuttack by a joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell and Odisha Police over alleged links with Al-Qaeda.

Following his arrest, three major cases were registered against him by different state and central agencies. The first case was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges related to terrorist activities, while the second was registered by Jamshedpur Police. The third case was lodged by the Cuttack Commissionerate Police and was later transferred to the Odisha Crime Branch, considering its alleged links to national security.

The Crime Branch subsequently took over the investigation and filed serious sedition charges against Rehman.

During hearing, court observed that the prosecution had failed to provide adequate evidence and witness testimony to substantiate the allegations against the accused.

Citing a lack of legally sustainable evidence, the court acquitted Rehman of all charges in the case.