Bhubaneswar: The main accused in the lynching of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was arrested by the Odisha Police’s Crime Branch, a statement said Tuesday.

Binod Kumar Behera (48) of Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar was arrested from Indupur in Kendrapara district Monday night based on specific intelligence inputs gathered during the investigation, it said.

Behera had been absconding since the May 7 incident, and investigations revealed his involvement in the assault on the constable, it added.

“So far, 16 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigation is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident,” the statement said.

Police said they were still searching for eight more suspects in the case.

Swain was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob in Bhingarpur-Kaja in the Balianta police station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar May 7.

The mob attack took place after a woman accused the constable of attempting to rape her following a collision between his motorcycle and her two-wheeler, according to police.