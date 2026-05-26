Cuttack: Police recovered decomposed body of a woman from Kathajodi riverbed under Purighat police limits in Cuttack Tuesday.

According to a source, the body was found in a semi-nude condition. An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of deceased and circumstances leading to her death. Police are also probing whether the body was dumped at riverbed after murder or if any other angle is involved in case.

However, the incident comes days after another decomposed body of a woman was recovered from sand near Trishulia in Kathajodi river May 21. The identity of that woman is yet to be established.