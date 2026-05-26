Bhubaneswar: A woman was found dead in a rented house in Bhubaneswar’s Pahala area, triggering suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her death.

The deceased was reportedly a native of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, she had been working as an HR professional at a private company in Bhubaneswar. However, she allegedly lost her job around six months ago. Despite this, she continued to stay in the rented accommodation.

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The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, and police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or if any other reason was involved.

On being informed, police from Pahala police station reached the spot, recovered the body and launched a probe into the incident.