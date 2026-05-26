Bhubaneswar: Odisha minister Krushna Chandra Patra Tuesday flagged off an educational tour of 30 students to ISRO’s Sriharikota space centre to encourage them in space science, astronomy and astrophysics, officials said.

The students were selected through Tata Steel’s Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS), a flagship initiative aimed at encouraging school students across the state to pursue their interest and aptitude in space science, astrophysics and astronomy.

Organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, the programme offers students an opportunity to explore astronomy, astrophysics and space science while celebrating the legacy of legendary Odia astronomer Pathani Samanta.

The educational exposure visit to ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota Range (SHAR), in Andhra Pradesh will conclude May 29, officials said.

“For the first time, YATS winners are getting an opportunity to visit ISRO’s facility at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. I am sure the exposure visit will enlighten the YATS winners on space science, astronomy and astrophysics,” the science and technology minister said.

Addressing students, Additional Chief Secretary (science and Technology Department) Chithra Arumugam said, “There is a huge opportunity in the space sector today, be it private or government. So, I urge you all to work hard and smart to be among the space explorers. I am happy that all of you will get the opportunity to witness the telemetry and see how the rockets are launched. It will surely inspire you all.”

Themed ‘Stargazer Today, Gagannaut Tomorrow,’ the 2025-26 edition of YATS aims to ignite imagination and strengthen scientific temperament among students.

Since its inception in 2007, the initiative has engaged over 5.4 lakh students, with more than 260 winners having visited various ISRO facilities across the country.