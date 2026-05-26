Bhubaneswar: ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki Tuesday dismissed the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) as a social media stunt aimed at gaining followers and said it had no connection with the country’s youth.

Addressing reporters here ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP’s) national executive council meeting scheduled from May 29 to 31, Solanki said the CJP lacked grassroots presence and was formed merely to capitalise on a moment online.

Taking advantage of a moment, the CJP was formed on social media to gain followers. It has no ground-level presence, nor is it concerned about the country’s youth, he said.

The satirical platform emerged following a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant regarding cockroaches and parasites during a court hearing on the senior designation of lawyers.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through fake and bogus degrees, were misquoted.

Commenting on the NEET question paper leak issue, Solanki said that despite several educational reforms in recent years, certain shortcomings in the system still needed to be addressed.

Though several educational reforms have taken place in the country recently, we feel that some lacunae still exist, which need to be addressed through proper deliberation, he said.

He said ABVP functionaries would hold detailed discussions during the meeting on strengthening the country’s education system.

On the non-conduct of student union elections in Odisha since 2018, Solanki reiterated the organisation’s demand for the restoration of campus polls.

We have been demanding student elections in colleges and universities. We had moved the Orissa High Court earlier in this regard, and again we strongly demand that the government hold the polls, he said.

The meeting will see participation of 484 representatives from across the country, including ABVP national office-bearers, student leaders from educational institutions, academics and representatives associated with various organisational activities, Solanki said.

He said a civic reception ceremony would be organised on the eve of the meeting and would be attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

According to Solanki, the ABVP’s central working committee meeting will be held May 27 with the participation of 106 workers, while meetings of various organisational wings and forums will take place May 28.

During the three-day meeting, participants will deliberate on issues related to the national situation, education system, role of youth, national security, social and economic issues, organisational expansion and contemporary challenges, he added.