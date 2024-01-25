New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL assailing the procedure for appointment of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on grounds that it is “not independent, fair and transparent”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the PIL petitioners, that the existing system of the executive appointing the CAG lacks transparency.

The bench issued notices to the union ministries of Law and Justice and Finance on the PIL filed by Anupam Kulshreshtha and others.

The plea sought a direction to “declare that the procedure adopted for the appointment of CAG is against the mandate of the Constitution of India and the same is not independent, fair and transparent”.

Under the current system, the Cabinet Secretariat, headed by the Union cabinet secretary, sends a list of shortlisted names to the prime minister for his consideration for appointing the top government auditor, the plea said.

The prime minister considers the shortlisted names and recommends one of them to the President of India for approval, and after the presidential nod, the person selected is appointed as the CAG, the PIL said.

PTI