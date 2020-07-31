New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday directed Odisha and other state governments to file affidavits detailing the steps taken by them to maintain database of migrant workers and provide them livelihood opportunities.

A three-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah also observed that registration of migrant workers as directed by the court has not been made by respective states. Owing to this, a large number of migrant workers and unorganised labourers are unable to reap benefits, the bench said.

“None of the states or Union Territories has filed any affidavit giving details of the compliance of the directions issued by the court June 9. The states are required to bring on record the mode and manner in which records of migrant labourers who have reached their native places are being maintained with their skill, nature of employment and other details. Let states/UTs may also file affidavits in the above regard within a period of three weeks,” the bench said.

Significantly, the SC had June 9 asked the state governments to conduct the registration of migrant workers under three enactments namely – Inter­state Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 and Unorganised workers’ Social Security Act, 2008.

The apex court observed that several states have made rules under the above enactments but all necessary details regarding the steps taken by concerned states have not been brought on record.

“We are of the view that all states/UTs have to file affidavits with regard to implementation of above mentioned three enactments. Let affidavits be filed by all the states/UTs indicating the steps taken by them with respect to above mentioned enactments within a period of three months,” the bench said.

The court has adjourned the hearing on the issue for four weeks.