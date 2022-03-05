Jajpur: An ambitious plan for beautification of ‘Vyasa Sarovar’ shrine and its corridor at Vyasanagar here involving a whopping Rs 64 crore is mired in allegations of irregularities.

It is being alleged that the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund sanctioned for the project is not being spent properly. The quality of the work has come under scanner.

And this comes at a time when the municipality election is round the corner.

Although the Tourism department had prepared a blueprint for the purpose, people have alleged that the construction company is botching up the work, raising doubts about the durability of the project.

Locals alleged that instead of stones, the construction firm is using bricks. Similarly, it is using mud and murram instead of sand for laying the foundation for the boundary walls.

The boundary is not being constructed as per the blueprint prepared by the Tourism department, the locals added. Since this is a place of mythological significance, it was supposed to be developed into a place of good tourist destination.

“However, irregularities from the beginning of the project, has caused resentment among the people,” said a local.

As per records, Vyasa Sarovar Peetha sees a footfall of over 7 lakh visitors every year. People from Keonjhar and Dhenkanal districts visit the place to offer prayers to lord Vyasadev and Raghabaji Gosain.

But with no proper road to the shrine, the devotees are facing inconvenience.

When contacted, Vyasanagar Municipality executive officer Ashok Kumar Rout said a blueprint was prepared by the Tourism department for renovation and beautification of Vyasa Sarovar and the project was carried out through National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC).

“So, the officials of NBCC can give their response,” he added.

PNN