Mumbai: Following the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, the makers have announced the second season of the hugely popular show albeit with new characters and storyline, this time around.

Based on journalist Sanjay Singh’s Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’, the second season of the streaming show, titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, will follow the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India.

Sanjay Singh broke the scam and brought it to light after it spread across multiple states and shook the entire country.

The series will be co-directed by the National award winning director, Hansal Mehta Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Shahid and Tushar Hiranandani Saand Ki Aankh.

While Pratik Gandhi impressed the audience with his work in first season, director Mukesh Chhabra has roped in veteran theatre artiste Gagan Dev Riar to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi, who built an empire through counterfeiting stamps.

The series, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT, is currently under production and will soon stream on OTT platform SonyLIV.