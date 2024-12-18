New Delhi: Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof Wednesday said he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further strengthening the “good relations” between the Netherlands and India, and also discussed the “war in Ukraine” among other matters.

In a post on X, the Dutch PM said the two leaders also discussed over a telephone call about opportunities to work together more closely through a “strategic partnership” in areas such as security, semiconductors, healthcare and green hydrogen.

The Schoof government was sworn in earlier this year in July.

“I just had my first phone call with Prime Minister @narendramodi of India. We spoke about further strengthening the good relations between the Netherlands and India and about opportunities to work together more closely through a strategic partnership in areas like security, water, green hydrogen, agriculture, semiconductors and healthcare. We also discussed other matters such as the war in Ukraine,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.

Modi, in a post on X Wednesday, said, “Pleased to speak with PM Dick Schoof. The Netherlands is a trusted & valued partner. We are committed to advance and provide strategic dimension to bilateral ties in diverse sectors including water, agriculture, security, technology, semiconductors and renewable energy. @MinPres.”

On July 2, Modi in a post on X, had congratulated Schoof on assuming office as the prime minister of the Netherlands.

“Congratulations Dick Schoof on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Look forward to closely working together to advance India-Netherlands partnership including in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, new and emerging technology. @MinPres,” he had written on the social media platform.

PTI