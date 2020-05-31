Bhubaneswar: Schools across Odisha will continue to remain shut beyond June 17 in view of the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre, school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Sunday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will take a final call on the date of reopening of schools, he added.

Notably, the Centre Saturday announced a phased exit from COVID-19 induced lockdown. While all the religious places, hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate from June 8 in the first phase, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will open in the second phase.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state governments and union territory administrations to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders before deciding on the reopening. After taking their feedback into consideration, a final decision on reopening of educational institutions is likely to be taken in July.

