Bhubaneswar: Amid declining Covid-19 cases, Odisha government has decided to reopen schools and colleges across the state from February 7 in phases.

Physical classes for Class VII to XII, along with colleges and universities will reopen from February 7, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said in a press conference Thursday.

For students from KG to Class-VII, classes will reopen from February 14, Chief Secretary added.

Odisha government has also allowed the educational institutions to reopen their hostels for students. Besides, the students have been allowed to choose between online or offline classes.

Meanwhile, educational institutions have been advised to adopt bridge courses and reduce duration of the summer holiday, if needed.

Mohapatra said students of KG to class 9 will be promoted to the next class on the basis of classroom assessment, while students of classes 10 and 12 will have to appear in exams conducted by the respective boards.

The educational institutions in the state were shut January 10 in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

PNN