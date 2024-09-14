Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday announced that all schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar would remain closed September 17 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on that day.

According to an official release, all the government offices, including revenue and magisterial courts in the state capital, will also be closed for the first half of the day September 17.

During his visit, the prime minister would launch ‘Subhadra Yojana’, a women-centric scheme of the state government.

The government, in an order, placed at least 50 Odisha administrative service officers under the disposal of the women and child development department and assigned them the responsibility of crowd management during the PM’s programme at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on September 17.

“The services of the senior OAS officers are placed under the disposal of the W&CD department to be entrusted for crowd management etc. during the visit of the prime minister to Odisha on September 17 for mega launching of ‘Subhadra’ yojana at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar,” said the order issued by General Administration and Public Grievance department said.

SPG personnel have already reached Odisha’s state capital for the PM’s programmes, an official said.

The state government has declared Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar as ‘no flying zone’ and ‘no drone zone’ in view of Modi’s visit.

The PM will launch the scheme at Janata Maidan between 12 noon to 1 pm on Tuesday, the official said.

The Odisha Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the venue, he said.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, a high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP and IGPs were also present there.

The Khurdha district collector has been directed to make necessary arrangements for the event.

Apart from top police officers, officials of the home and women and child developments also visited Janata Maidan on Saturday to take stock of the preparations.

The ruling BJP has been planning to make the PM’s visit to Odisha for the launch of the ‘Subhadra’ yojana a grand affair.

