Jharsuguda: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the ‘UDAN Utsav’ at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport here, Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia said an international airport would be set up in Puri while flight operations would start soon from Utkela and Jeypore airstrips. The flight services from these two airstrips would commence under the Udan scheme of the Central government, informed Scindia.

Scindia also spoke about the glory of the rich land of Jharsuguda and touched upon various success stories of Udan. He released a report on “The Socio Economic Impact of RCS-UDAN Scheme: Phase I” prepared by Indian School of Business. A new logo of UDAN Scheme was also unveiled during the UDAN Utsav celebration in Jharsuguda.

The Minister also interacted with airport directors, officials and flyers through video conferencing.

Scindia also inaugurated an exhibition of artefacts portraying the heritage of Jharsuguda and western Odisha at the airport terminal. Scindia, accompanied by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh, was welcomed to the airport with a traditional dance performed by local artistes.

Among others, Padmanabh Behera, minister for commerce and transport in Odisha, Jual Oram, former Union Minister, local MLAs and MP Suresh Pujari, Usha Padhee, joint secretary, civil aviation department, senior officials of district administration, police and Pavan Kumar Zutshi, director, VSS Airport were present on the occasion.