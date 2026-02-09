Kolkata: George Munsey struck a half-century and shared a century opening stand with Michael Jones as Scotland defeated debutants Italy by 73 runs in a T20 World Cup match in Kolkata Monday.

Munsey hammered 84 off 54 balls while Jones contributed 37 off 30 deliveries, the duo laying the foundation with a 126-run opening partnership as Scotland posted a strong 207 for 4.

In reply, Italy showed plenty of heart, with Ben Manenti clobbering a 31-ball 52 and brother Harry scoring 37 as the pair shared a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, they were ultimately undone by inexperience and were bowled out for 134 in 16.4 overs.

Scotland off-spinner Michael Leask took 4 wickets for 17 runs to destroy Italy’s batting.

Italy suffered an injury blow when skipper Wayne Madsen was injured while fielding after diving to stop runs in the fourth over of Scotland’s innings. The 42-year-old was in visible pain as he walked off the field, his left arm supported by a makeshift sling fashioned from his jersey.

Brief scores:

Scotland 207 for 4 in 20 overs (George Munsey 84, Michael Jones 37, Brandon MuMullen 41 not out; Grant Stewart 1/21, JJ Smuts 1/38).

Italy 134 in 16.4 overs (Ben Manenti 62; Michael Leask 4/17, Mark Watt 2/24).

