Dubai: Scotland thrashed United Arab Emirates by 90 runs Wednesday in Dubai to book a place in next year’s T20 World Cup tournament.

Opener George Munsey belted 65 as Scotland made 198 in their innings.

In reply, UAE were all out for 108, with nine balls left, after 18.3 overs as Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif each took three wickets.

Scotland joined Namibia, The Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Ireland, who had already booked their places but are still competing for the winner’s trophy in UAE.

The 14-nation tournament decides which six nations complete the 16-team field for the World Cup in Australia from October 18 to November 15 next year.

The final spot was being decided between Hong Kong and Oman in Dubai later. Scotland had struggled in group play and finished only fourth in their seven-team group.

“Not gone our way on this trip but nice to get over the line in the must-win game,” said ‘man of the match’ Munsey.

Hosts UAE, whose squad had been diminished by the suspension of four players after corruption investigations, only narrowly missed an automatic World Cup berth when they finished third in their group on net run rate.

“We turned up when we were pushed into a corner,” said captain Ahmed Raza.

Scotland won the toss, batted first and quickly went on the attack. Skipper Kyle Coetzer hit two fours in the second over. Munsey struck two reverse sweep sixes and a four in the third.

By the time Coetzer was out for 34 in the 12th over, Scotland were on 87. The assault continued as the new batsman, Michael Leask smashed a six off the second ball he faced.

Munsey made 65, hitting five of Scotland’s nine sixes. “It’s always nice to score runs for the boys as a collective batting unit I thought we were brilliant,” Munsey said.

UAE lost their first wicket with the score on four in the first over.

Their best hope went in the eighth over when top scorer Rameez Shazhad went for a brisk 34 in the ninth over, bowled by Mark Watt and caught by Munsey.