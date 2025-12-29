Bhubaneswar: Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar, has earned national recognition by securing a place in the India Book of Records for creating the largest outlined map of Odisha made by an educational institution, highlighting its commitment to sustainability, innovation and technical excellence.

The record-setting project was completed under the leadership of Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, principal of Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar, a veteran in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector with more than 30 years of experience.

Popularly known as the “Scrap Man of Odisha,” Panigrahi is recognised for his work in up-cycling discarded materials into artistic and functional creations that promote environmental responsibility.

A team of 15 students executed the project under his guidance.

The outlined map, measuring 35 feet high and 15 feet wide, was fabricated using scrap galvanised iron sheets, iron rods, artificial grass and energy-efficient LED strips.

The use of LED lighting aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7, which focuses on affordable and clean energy.

Developed as part of the Waste-to-Wealth/Scrap-to-Art initiative and aligned with the national cleanliness campaign ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’, the installation was created entirely from unused and discarded metal materials. Beyond its scale and visual impact, the artwork symbolises Odisha’s cultural heritage, unity and progressive outlook while emphasising responsible resource utilisation.

The initiative also served as an experiential learning platform for students, who gained hands-on experience in cutting, welding, grinding, drilling, shaping and surface finishing.