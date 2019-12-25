Mumbai: Author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who penned the screenplay for films like Ra.One, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, and Judgementall Hai Kya, is excited about her next film, Haseen Dilruba which will have Taapsee Pannu playing the main lead role.

Many in the Hindi film industry are amused, considering only months ago she was writing Judgementall Hai Kya for Kangana, and is now scripting a film for Taapsee, after Manmarziyaan. After all, the two actresses are not known to share the most cordial of vibes, often evident through their exchanges on social media and in front of the media.

Kanika insists she is a fan of both these talented actresses.

“Kangana and Taapsee have interesting untamed charm that they bring on screen. There is a certain rawness in their performances that always justifies the character I write, whether it is Rumi (for Taapsee) in Manmarziyaan and Bobby (for Kangana) in Judgementall Hai Kya. I love them both as actresses,” said Kanika.

“So I am really looking forward to work with Taapsee again. I am aware one of the prominent similarities is their curly hair. I think, girls with curly hair are more rebellious (laughs)! Actually, both of them have a strong mind and I naturally gravitate towards people with strong minds,” Kanika added.

Sharing insight of the story of her new film, Kanika said: “It is a love story, a thriller that revolves around a couple played by Taapsee and Vikrant Massey and it poses the question if the bond of love can stay strong enough to survive the test of time? It is a ‘bloody’ love story, quite literally and metaphorically.”

Haseen Dilruba is directed by Vinal Mathew and is slated to release September 10 next year.

