Chhatrapur: After the recent submergence of Podampeta village near Ganjam town, worsening coastal erosion in Ganjam district has become a growing concern, with residents fearing for the safety of their villages.

The anxiety has intensified after the road leading to Aryapalli village and the local Ganga Devi Temple were engulfed by the advancing sea.

Despite repeated appeals to authorities for a permanent solution, residents say no concrete measures have been implemented.

As the sea continues to erode the coastline and advance towards Aryapalli village under Chhatrapur Municipality, villagers fear the Bay of Bengal could eventually swallow the entire settlement.

According to residents, the shoreline, which was about 2 kilometres from the village in the past, has now receded to within about 50 metres.

Community halls and temples located on the village’s outskirts have already been submerged.

The district administration recently held discussions with local residents and assured them that a long-term solution would be pursued.

However, villagers are demanding the immediate construction of a seawall to prevent further erosion.

District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida has directed the Irrigation Department’s superintending engineer to conduct a technical assessment and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) based on expert recommendations.

Earlier, the district administration said the Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) was studying coastal erosion at Aryapalli and Ramayapatna in Chikiti block.

Officials said the findings would be used to prepare the DPR.

Following the latest seawater intrusion, residents have warned of self-immolation in front of the District Collector’s office if their demands are not addressed promptly.