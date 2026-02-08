Bhubaneswar: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has said it has initiated a multi-agency response to locate Merchant Navy sailor Sarthak Mohapatra, who went missing from a vessel at sea February 3.

In a post on X, the DGS said search and rescue operations are underway in coordination with international and national stakeholders.

“Search and rescue operations are underway.

The Government of India remains fully committed to the safety, welfare and rights of Indian seafarers worldwide,” it said.

The directorate said it has activated its crisis response mechanism and taken up the matter with the Flag State Administration of Singapore, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mauritius (MRCC Mauritius), the vessel’s Protection & Indemnity Club, Indian authorities, and the Seafarers’ Welfare Fund Society (SWFS) to ensure coordinated search, rescue, and investigation efforts.

Search and rescue operations are currently being conducted under the coordination of MRCC Mauritius, with the assistance of two to three vessels operating in the vicinity, the DGS informed.