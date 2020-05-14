Paris: Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will replace four-time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season. In another development Daniel Ricciardo has signed a ‘multi-year’ deal with McLaren from 2021. Sebastian Vettel had announced Tuesday that he was leaving Ferrari next season. Vettel said talks of a new contract had failed.

Sainz, 25, will leave McLaren following the 2020 season to partner 22-year-old Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. This will be the team’s youngest pairing in the past 50 years.

Ferrari banking on Sainz

“With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented. Carlos has shown that he has the technical ability. He has the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family,” Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said in a statement, Thursday.

“We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties,” Binotto added. He was referring to the additional challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe in the driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos. It will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves,” Binotto stated.

Sainz elated

Sainz has previously driven for Red Bull’s feeder team Toro Rosso and Renault before impressing with McLaren last season. He secured the once all-conquering British team’s first podium place in almost six years in Brazil last year.

Signing Sainz will also end any lingering speculation about six-time champion Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

“I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I’m excited about my future with the team,” said Sainz. However, I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing. I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season,” added Sainz.

Domino effect

Australian Ricciardo will drive for McLaren next season when he takes over the vacant seat. Ricciardo, 30, will line up alongside Britain’s Lando Norris, 20, in 2021 after he leaves Renault at the end of this season.

“Daniel is a proven race-winner. His experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren. Our mission to return to the front of the field,” said McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl. “With Daniel and Lando as teammates, I believe we have two racers who will excite fans and help the team grow,” he added.

Impressive show so far

Ricciardo has won seven F1 races and recorded 29 podium finishes since his debut in 2011. He drove for Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013 before making the jump to the flagship Red Bull team in 2014. He finished third in the drivers’ standings in 2014 and 2016.

However, he failed to muster a single top-three finish in his first season at Renault in 2019.

