Sambalpur: As Covid infection is on an upward trend in the state, the district administration in Sambalpur has stepped up its arrangement to deal with the possible third wave of the pandemic, Thursday.

It has initiated a process to reactivate the Covid centre-1 on the VIMSAR premises. The Covid centre was closed since August 2021.

VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher has urged the state government for its approval. Meher said the Covid centre will be made functional again after the government approval.

He added that Covid cases are rising in the district while people from other districts of western Odisha depend on VIMSAR. The VIMSAR Covid centre-2 with 300 beds is still functional. The Covid centre-1 has 200 beds.

A total of 500 beds will be available for Covid patients, he added. There are 100 ICU beds and 80 HDU beds while medicines and other items have been stocked to deal with the situation, he said.

The district Thursday reported 125 Covid cases while it was 99 Wednesday. 42 cases were detected in the district Tuesday. Three foreign returnees have tested positive for Omicron variant, it was stated.

