Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi Saturday said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to enforce the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

According to Sarangi, the prohibitory order debars any kind of non-essential movement on roads between 9pm and 5am till August 31.

“There is an urgent need to avoid danger to human life, health or safety posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” an order issued by Police Commissionerate read.

The order further informed, “In exercise of the power conferred by the Government of Odisha, Home Department under sec 58 (1) (a) of Odisha Urban Act 2003 (Odisha Act 08 of 2007) upon the undersigned, Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, do hereby direct that movement for all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall remain strictly prohibited between 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM, till 31.08.2020 from the date of publication of this order, considering the density of population and conventional go of people in the twin city “Bhubaneswar-Cuttack” of Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.”

