Tamluk: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee Thursday accused a section of the judiciary of collaborating with the BJP to “fix orders” in alignment with the party’s political agenda.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as “null and void,” ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

Speaking to reporters in Tamluk, the TMC national general secretary pledged the party’s support to those who lost their jobs due to this decision. He asserted that the TMC would stand by every eligible person and ensure that those who secured their jobs based on merit were not dismissed.

“I want to assure all eligible individuals who lost their jobs that the TMC will stand beside them during these challenging times. We will not allow any deserving candidate to suffer. This move by a section of the judiciary, seemingly influenced by the BJP, is highly condemnable,” he said.

Banerjee highlighted the coincidence of the court’s order coming just two days after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari predicted a significant event on April 22.

“On that very day, the court issued an order resulting in the dismissal of an entire panel, affecting around 25,000 people,” he added.

Drawing a comparison with match-fixing in cricket, Banerjee claimed that there is a “fixing of orders” occurring.

“Just as we’ve heard of match-fixing in cricket, what is happening now is ‘fixing of orders’, a collaboration between a certain section of the judiciary and the BJP to inflict suffering on people. The recent joining of an ex-judge to the BJP further validates our claims,” he concluded.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “the remarks reflect disregard for the judiciary. The TMC has no respect for the judiciary. They only respect the judiciary when the judgment is in their favour,” he said.

PTI