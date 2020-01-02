Puri: Exposing loopholes in the security arrangements near Srimandir, three Sikh men from Punjab, Thursday, climbed atop the Gadighara (seat of worship) of Mangu mutt, located close to the 12th century shrine.

Armed with their traditional swords, the trio identified as Jabarjung Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Teja Singh preformed puja atop the two-storey building and put their religious insignia on it.

According to sources, the Sikhs arrived in the Holy City here after they came across some videos regarding the demolition of Mangu mutt for the establishment of a heritage-cum-security corridor around Srimandir.

Some locals and devotees initially spotted them atop the structure and alerted police.

Soon senior district administration officials and police reached the spot and asked the trio to come down. Police also caught another Sikh man who was standing near the two-storey building. Soon the three men threatened to jump off the structure. They urged the administration to allow them to recite their religious texts and perform puja over there.

The three men from Punjab descended from the building after performing puja for around 40 minutes. They were immediately escorted to Singhadwar police station for interrogation. “All the four were released after a brief interrogation,” said a police officer.

“We came to Mangu mutt to recite our religious texts to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh. We worshipped our religious insignia and put it on the structure,” said Jabarjung.

Notably, two MLAs from Punjab along with some Sikh activists had staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar December 24 protesting the demolition of some portion of Mangu Mutt in Puri.

The leaders claimed that as the religious place was visited by Guru Nanak, adequate steps should be taken for its preservation.

Later, the legislators from Punjab held discussions with senior officials of Odisha government and revealed that they were satisfied with the state government’s decision and ongoing beautification project near Puri Srimandir.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to preserve Mangu mutt.