Srinagar: Three more terrorists were killed in a gun battle with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district Wednesday. The police said they belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

This is the third major encounter in Shopian in less than a week killing 12 militants in the valley.

According to the details provided by the officials, the security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Sugoo village. A cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of the Army and the police in the morning.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, the militants started firing triggering the encounter.

“Joint operation was launched at 0145h today based on JK Police intelligence. Cordon was laid and contact was established at 0530h. Security Forces eliminated three terrorists. Joint operation in progress,” the Army said in a brief statement.

Sunday five terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Reban village also in Shopian district. And on Monday in the same district, four terrorists were killed in the Pinjura village.

IANS