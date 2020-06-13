Milk is one of the most nutrient-rich foods that one can consume. Especially in India, milk is not only one of the most essential food items in the diet, it is also considered sacred and used in many Hindu rituals.

Milk is recognized as being useful during childhood and adolescence because of its composition; however, its relatively high saturated fat proportion raises issues of potential detrimental effects, namely on the cardiovascular system.

But do you know there is a place in India where selling milk is considered a sin? This weird tradition is followed in Kuan Kheda village, two kilometres away from the Taj Mahal in Agra.

A large section of the population here is involved in cattle rearing. Ironically, the residents of Kua Kheda are not allowed to sell milk in this village. It is said that if anyone tried to sell milk, then his/her family members will face unwanted problems and could also get into mortal danger.

They can donate or share the milk with anyone who needs it because selling milk for commercial purposes is considered ominous here. Whenever there is an event in the village, such as birth, weddings, or festivals, if any family requires milk, then the villagers collect milk and donate it.

The locals believe that there used to be a saint near the village who was a cow devotee. He was the one who advised the villagers not to sell milk some 400 year ago and the advice given by the saint is been followed till date.