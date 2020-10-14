Nabarangpur/Berhampur: Vigilance sleuths Wednesday raided multiple places in connection with allegation against a senior clerk of Regulated Market Committee (RMC) in Nabarangpur district on charges of him amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The accused has been identified as Ashok Nanda.

According to a vigilance officer, acting on the allegations against Nanda, teams of the anti-corruption wing carried out raids at his residence, ancestral house and office in Nabarangpur district. During the raids cash, gold jewellery, seven four-wheelers and several documents were seized, informed Vigilance Department DSP, Surendra Nath Panigrahi.

In a similar incidence the sleuths Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids on several properties related to a Hindi teacher in Jashoda High School of Jhadankuli area under Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district. The agency had received complaints against the teacher for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Bhubanananda Sahu.

Acting on a tip-off, vigilance officers conducted simultaneous raids at different locations in Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and Puri town. The raids are being conducted at his houses in Baikunthanagar locality, a four-storey building at Brahmanagar and one shop at Nimakhandi area all of which are in Berhampur. Raids are also taking place at a rented house at Kalpana Square in Bhubaneswar, one 3BHK flat at Sundarpada locality in Bhubaneswar, one flat in Puri Town, office at Jashoda High School and one private school run by his family members near Chikiti.

The teams have so far seized many incriminating materials and large quantity of jewellery worth crores of rupees from these places, said a source. The total value of Sahu’s movable and immovable assets will be calculated only after the search ends, added the source.

