Bolangir: A team of Vigilance sleuths arrested senior clerk-cum-record keeper Asit Kumar Joshi presently working in Muribahal tehsil office in Bolangir district, over charge of allegedly demanding and accepting bribe to a tune of Rs 28,000 Monday morning.

According to a Vigilance official, Joshi demanded the bribe amount from complainant Thabir Sahoo of Limapada village under Muribahal police limits for issuing record of rights (ROR) in favour of the latter.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Sahoo in this regard, the anti-corruption agency laid a trap. The unscrupulous clerk was caught red-handed by the Vigilance officials while accepting the money.

The Vigilance team has seized an entire bribe amount of Rs 28,000.

A case has been registered against the accused clerk and further investigation is under way, a Vigilance official said.

More details are still awaited.

PNN