Mumbai: Apparently fed up with the COVID-19 situation and personal health issues, senior trade union leader Dada Samant has committed suicide by hanging in suburban Borivali, police said Saturday. He was 92.

The Maharashtra General Kamgar Union leader was found hanging at the residence of his elder daughter Friday morning, an official said.

He was brother of prominent trade unionist Datta Samant who was shot dead by gangsters in 1997.

When asked about the likely trigger behind the suicide, a Dahisar police official said they had found a suicide note at the spot left behind by Dada Samant stating that he was fed up with the COVID situation and personal health issues.

Dada Samant was not coronavirus positive, he said and ruled out any foul play.

