With the ball in hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the man of the hour for India, registering figures of four for 31. However, the highlight of Bhuvneshwar’s performance came in the 35th over when he took an absolutely sensational return catch to send Roston Chase packing.

Roston Chase tried to play Bhuvneshwar’s good length delivery to the leg side but ended up getting a leading edge. The Indian pacer dived full-length to his left and snapped up the ball with his left hand, much to the joy of his fans and the team.

Set a revised target of 270 off 46 overs when rain interrupted play during their chase, West Indies were on course at 179 for four in the 35th over but then crashed to 210 all out with four overs to spare as seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar triggered the slide.