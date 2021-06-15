Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 220 points in early trade Tuesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS and Reliance.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 220.67 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 52,772.20 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 62.35 points or 0.39 per cent to 15,874.20.

All the Sensex constituents were trading with gains in morning trade.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the pack, surging around 1.5 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.77 points or 0.15 per cent higher at its new closing peak of 52,551.53. The NSE Nifty rose 12.50 points or 0.08 per cent to a record 15,811.85.

On the macro-economic data front, rising prices of edible oils and protein-rich items pushed the retail inflation to a six-month high of 6.3 per cent in May, breaching the comfort level of the Reserve Bank and thus rendering reduction in interest rates a difficult proposition in the near term.

The wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to a record 12.94 per cent in May, on account of rising prices of crude oil, manufactured goods and a low base of last year. In May last year, WPI inflation was (-) 3.37 per cent and in April 2021, WPI inflation hit double-digit at 10.49 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 503.51 crore Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red.

US equities finished mixed in the previous session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.25 per cent higher at USD 73.04 per barrel.