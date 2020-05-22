Mumbai: The BSE Sensex pared losses to trade on a flat note after opening 110 points lower Friday.

The domestic indices opened on a negative note tracking weakness in the Asian indices amid growing US-China tensions.

At 9.31 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 30,945.91, higher by 13.01 points or 0.04 percent from the previous close of 30,932.90.

It had opened at 30,822.78 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 30,965.81 and a low of 30,670.54 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 9,106.70, higher by just 0.45 points from the previous close.

The market will also take cues from the media briefing of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor at 10 a.m.