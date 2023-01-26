Boudh: In a series of road accidents involving an SUV and five motorcycles, two persons were killed and three others suffered serious injuries in Boudh district Thursday morning, as reported by a local source.

The accident took place at Bahira Chhak when the SUV bearing registration number OD03Q7779 rammed into five motorcycles before hitting a roadside hotel, as per the source.

As a result of the collision, the SUV as well as the motorcycles were disfigured.

A Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Gobnida Sahu, who was riding one of the five bikes, died instantly in the mishap. He has been identified as a resident of Ainlapali.

Besides that another person who was standing at the roadside hotel also died in the mishap, the source added.

Tension erupted in the area following the accident.

Resentful locals protested by burning tyres on National Highway 57 seeking compensation.

–PNN